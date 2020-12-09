ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ball by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Ball by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Ball by 6,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after buying an additional 508,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,672 shares of company stock worth $8,321,047 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

