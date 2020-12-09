ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 15.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $279,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,282.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,391 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,221 over the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

