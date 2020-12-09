ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $8.08 Million Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 57,415 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Transcat worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transcat by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 450,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Transcat by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 146,296 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Transcat by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 44,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Transcat by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNS. B. Riley began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $267.07 million, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.