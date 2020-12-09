ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 296,225 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.20% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $422.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

