ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.36% of The Brink’s worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $2,633,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of BCO opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

