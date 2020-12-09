ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $7.02 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Perrigo worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGO stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

