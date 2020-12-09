ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 over the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HI opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

