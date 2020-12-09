ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,687 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SVMK worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at about $17,111,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SVMK by 62.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 648,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SVMK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after acquiring an additional 601,950 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter valued at about $8,913,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $35,271.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,176 shares of company stock worth $635,276 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

