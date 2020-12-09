ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.69 and a beta of 0.35. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $181,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,079,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,825 shares of company stock worth $18,084,102 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

