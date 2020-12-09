ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $181,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 41,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $2,074,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,516,833 shares in the company, valued at $75,068,065.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,825 shares of company stock worth $18,084,102. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -326.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

