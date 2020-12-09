ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,846,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,671 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hudson Technologies worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

