ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1,609.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $146.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

