ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.70% of EVI Industries worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $3,153,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EVI Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 68,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 98.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in EVI Industries by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EVI opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter.

EVI Industries Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

