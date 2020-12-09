ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 828.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $697,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,222,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,342.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,035 shares of company stock worth $6,355,214 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

SILK opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

