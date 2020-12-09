ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,035 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 6.10% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

LYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

