ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Welbilt worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Welbilt by 176.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.