ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,158,048 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.62% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 97.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 742,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,902 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPI. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

