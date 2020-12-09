ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,696,000 after purchasing an additional 469,386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 140.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KW. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennedy-Wilson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

