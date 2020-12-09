ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $534.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and sold 66,938 shares valued at $36,463,831. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

