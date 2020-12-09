ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 375,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after acquiring an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.