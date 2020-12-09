ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 515,000 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 515,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 83.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

