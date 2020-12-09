ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 170,000 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.70% of SMART Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 421.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $360,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $865.93 million, a PE ratio of -506.57 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

