ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys 33,100 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1,609.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $146.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

