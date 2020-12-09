ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 425,000 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in APi Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in APi Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in APi Group by 382.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on APi Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

