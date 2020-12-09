ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.69% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 195.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 508.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.