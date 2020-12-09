ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 70,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after purchasing an additional 910,087 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,057,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 524.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 100,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

