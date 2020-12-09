ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 22,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

