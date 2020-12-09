Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $113.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arkema has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $118.47. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

