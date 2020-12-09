Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $29.50

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.50 to $29.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $19.32 on Monday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

