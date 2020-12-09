Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$29.50 at Scotiabank

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.
TSE:ATZ opened at C$24.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.52. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.
About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.