Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$29.50 at Scotiabank

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$24.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.52. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$200.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

