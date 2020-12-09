Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Raised to $111.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $64.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $100.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

