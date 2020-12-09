Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,843,000 after buying an additional 1,185,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,442,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,867,000 after acquiring an additional 94,867 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 699.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,054,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,377,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,773,000 after buying an additional 128,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

