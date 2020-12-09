Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Trading Down 20.8%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) fell 20.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.05 and last traded at C$6.17. 233,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 66,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$531.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.78.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

