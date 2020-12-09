Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $126,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $2,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 172,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 994,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

