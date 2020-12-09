AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.24% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.
AU opened at $22.19 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.