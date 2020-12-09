AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

AU opened at $22.19 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,487,312 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,355,000 after acquiring an additional 860,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,324,000 after buying an additional 1,025,904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 439,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,869,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,588,000 after buying an additional 1,032,136 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,077,000 after buying an additional 2,248,012 shares during the period. 28.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

