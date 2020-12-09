Analyzing Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) & Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) and Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Construction Partners and Jardine Strategic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Construction Partners 4.92% 11.14% 7.22% Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Construction Partners and Jardine Strategic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Construction Partners 0 2 5 0 2.71 Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Construction Partners currently has a consensus price target of $20.36, indicating a potential downside of 30.62%. Given Construction Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than Jardine Strategic.

Risk and Volatility

Construction Partners has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Construction Partners and Jardine Strategic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Construction Partners $783.24 million 1.94 $43.12 million $0.84 34.93 Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.71 $2.18 billion N/A N/A

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than Construction Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Construction Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Construction Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Construction Partners beats Jardine Strategic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement. It serves customers primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

