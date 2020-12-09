Analysts Set Expectations for Peabody Energy Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings per share of ($3.69) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.66). B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $1.67 on Monday. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $163.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,897,297 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 643.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,078 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,606,836 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 514,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 481,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 460,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

