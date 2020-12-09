AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $121.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

