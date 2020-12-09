Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Ames National news, President John Patrick Nelson bought 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott T. Bauer bought 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $37,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,163 shares of company stock valued at $78,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ames National by 3,230.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ames National by 275.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ames National by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ames National by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Ames National has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $211.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ames National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

