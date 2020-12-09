American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.62.

American Water Works stock opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

