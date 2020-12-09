American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,528 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.52% of American Software worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 218.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.82 million, a P/E ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

