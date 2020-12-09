Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ambev were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 308,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.2% during the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,589,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 195,996 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,575,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 212,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 24.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,007,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 194,966 shares during the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

