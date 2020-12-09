Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ambev has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ambev by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ambev by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Ambev by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ambev by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

