Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ambev has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06.
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.
