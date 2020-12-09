Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,043.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.