Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Amazon.com worth $15,351,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,043.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.