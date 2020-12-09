Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,043.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.