Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,043.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
