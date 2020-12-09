Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAL. BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $13.41 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

