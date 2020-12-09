ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Raised to $78.00 at Piper Sandler

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $88.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

