Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

