Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 8,441 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Paylocity by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $32,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,077,004 in the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity stock opened at $196.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $209.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.65.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Cowen started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

